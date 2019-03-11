Jantzen Beach Carousel To Get Back In The Saddle?

Portland, Or. – Wanted; someone who is willing to include the historic, Jantzen Beach Carousel in its development. The wooden carousel was built in 1921. It entertained kids and adults for 90 years before going into storage in 2012.

The non profit, Restore Oregon took ownership a year and a half ago. Executive Director Peggy Moretti says the carousel should not be a stand alone attraction. She says it needs to be part of a development and be housed inside a pavilion. It’s just released three carousel pavilion design concepts it hopes will spark interest. She says “now it really is time for the community to take action; to help us create that public/private partnership.”

Former State Senator Margaret Carter is part of the effort. She says she used to take her kids to ride the carousel and “now I have 26 grand kids and 16 great grand kids and so I want a place that I can take them that I can afford.”

Moretti says they’ve talked with OMSI, Zidell, the Portland Diamond Project and Vancouver’s new Waterfront. She says “we don’t want to leave any stone unturned.” She says the carousel could be an economic driver and points to successful projects in Salem and Albany.