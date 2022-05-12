      Weather Alert

Jan. 6th Panel Subpoenas House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy

May 12, 2022 @ 10:49am

WASHINGTON (AP) – House investigators said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack.

The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

TAGS
investigation January 6th riot
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Driver ID'd In Crash That Killed 2 Southridge H.S. Students, Critically Injured 4 Including Sheriff's Deputy
Suspect Arrested For Shooting Man In Portland's 34th Homicide
New Orangutan At The Oregon Zoo Named After Dolly Parton Classic
Video Released Of Suspects Damaging Property In Downtown Portland Following Abortion Rights Protest
Connect With Us Listen To Us On