Jan. 6 Panel Issues Subpoena To Former President Trump, Demanding He Testify

October 21, 2022 10:54AM PDT
Courtesy: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump.

The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president’s lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November and outlining a series of corresponding documents.

The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its final case against the former president, who they say is the “central cause” of the multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

