      Weather Alert

Jan. 6 Panel Chairman Has COVID, But Prime-Time Hearing Still On

Jul 19, 2022 @ 10:03am
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 12, 2022. The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee has tested positive for COVID-19, but the panel will still hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday. Thompson announced Tuesday he tested positive for the virus. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee has tested positive for COVID-19, but the panel will still hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi announced Tuesday he tested positive for the virus.

But Jan. 6 committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the hearing scheduled to be held in prime time Thursday will proceed.

The news of Thompson’s diagnosis comes as the nine-member panel is preparing for the hearing, which is expected to focus on what President Donald Trump was doing in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 for several hours as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

TAGS
Bennie Thompson Covid-19 Donald Trump hearing January 6th panel Prime-time
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital Approve New Contract, Strike Averted
Suspect Charged With Murder After Elderly Man Dies From Portland Attack
Uvalde's New Anguish: Video Shows Police Waiting In School
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Racially-Biased Crimes In Portland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On