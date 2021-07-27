Jan. 6 Hearing Opens As Police Detail Violence, Injuries

      Breaking News
Jul 27, 2021 @ 8:58am
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone watches as a video showing scenes of the January 6th attack is played before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on US Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. During its first hearing the committee, currently made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, will hear testimony from law enforcement officers about their experiences while defending the Capitol from the pro-Trump mob on January 6. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The new House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has opened its first hearing. Democrats are starting with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. Officers testified with emotion that they felt they might well be killed. And they rebuked Republican lawmakers for resisting the investigation and playing down the violence of the mob of Donald Trump supporters who hoped to prevent the certification of his election defeat. One officer testified he thought on that day, “This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance.”

