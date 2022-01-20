      Weather Alert

Jan. 6 Committee Requests Interview With Ivanka Trump

Jan 20, 2022 @ 10:12am
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used to support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, in the East Room of the White House, April 28, 2020, in Washington, as Ivanka Trump listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father’s actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as her father tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results, among other issues.

Ivanka Trump was one of her father’s advisers in the White House.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election.

TAGS
committee Ivanka Trump January 6th president Donald Trump
Popular Posts
Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger
OHA Makes Change To COVID-19 Recommendations For Schools
Results Of Recall Vote Against Two Newberg School Board Members Will Take Weeks
Stagnant Air Advisory This Weekend
Canby Ferry Closed Due To High Water & Debris
Connect With Us Listen To Us On