“Jamming” for the Kids

Nothing says summer in Oregon like BERRIES! If you love home made raspberry or blackberry jam, this is for you. Friendly House in Portland makes it every year and sells cases and cases of it as a fundraiser for programs for children and for seniors.
Monique Eldridge has been organizing the jam making for almost a decade. Volunteers sign up for shifts to pick, process then make jam. Monique brings her whole family to help because there’s A LOT of jam to make.
Whether you’re a pro at making jam, or have never done it before doesn’t matter, and it’s lots of fun!
They need volunteers for the blackberry making session in July…both pickers and jam makers. You can buy jam and sign up to help here: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/917581962053/false#/invitation