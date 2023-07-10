Jamie McLeod-Skinner Launches 2024 Campaign For Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District

Bend, Ore. — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner has officially announced her candidacy for Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District, aiming to unseat Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer and counter what she referred to as a “MAGA agenda.” McLeod-Skinner, an attorney from Terrebonne, won the Democratic primary in the redrawn Fifth District last year by defeating Rep. Kurt Schrader. However, she narrowly lost to Chavez-DeRemer in the general election, trailing by approximately 7,300 votes out of over 350,000 ballots.

In her news release, McLeod-Skinner emphasized her pragmatic problem-solving approach and commitment to delivering results for Oregonians. She highlighted the importance of focusing on fundamental issues such as supporting working people, small business owners, protecting the environment, safeguarding democracy, and upholding fundamental rights. McLeod-Skinner stated her dedication to being accountable to Oregonians rather than corporate PACs and expressed her willingness to collaborate across party lines for the benefit of the people.

Supporting McLeod-Skinner’s campaign, Kevin Easton, another Democratic candidate for OR-05 and a Bend native, has decided to suspend his own campaign. Easton acknowledged McLeod-Skinner’s strong performance in the previous election and recognized her potential for achieving a Democratic victory, citing the alignment of math, money, and momentum in her favor. He also praised their shared values and endorsed her as the first openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress from Oregon.

McLeod-Skinner’s campaign has garnered trust and support across Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District due to her problem-solving approach, advocacy for diverse communities, and extensive experience in areas such as emergency preparedness, affordable housing, and environmental protection.

Jan Lee, former State Legislator representing parts of Clackamas County, highlighted McLeod-Skinner’s ability to connect with communities of all sizes, demonstrating her understanding of their needs. Lee praised McLeod-Skinner’s accomplishments in affordable housing, emergency preparedness, watershed protection, and support for working families, emphasizing their significance for Oregonians.