Jaime Herrera Beutler Heads Back To Washington D.C.

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler defeated Democrat Carolyn Long in southwest Washington state.

The 3rd District race as one of three hotly contested contests in the state where the GOP was trying to hold on to a seat.

The open seat in the 8th Congressional District that spans far eastern Seattle suburbs across the Cascade Mountains saw Democrat Kim Schrier take an early lead over Republican Dino Rossi. They are vying for the seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Dave Reichert.

In vote-by-mail Washington, voters had a deadline of 8 p.m. Tuesday to have their ballot postmarked or placed in a drop box. In competitive races, results are often not known for days as ballots continue to arrive throughout the week and counties post daily updates.

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers won her re-election bid Tuesday, beating Democrat Lisa Brown.