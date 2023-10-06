Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins The Nobel Peace Prize For Fighting Women’s Oppression

FILE – Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, left, while attending a meeting on women’s rights in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 27, 2007. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Narges Mohammadi for fighting oppression of women in Iran. The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the prize Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Oslo. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

(Associated Press) – Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi has won the Nobel Peace Prize.

She has campaigned for women’s rights, democracy and against the death penalty in Iran for years.

The 51-year-old has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests.

She has remained a leading light for nationwide, women-led protests, sparked by the death last year of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.

Those demonstrations grew into one of the most intense challenges ever to Iran’s theocratic government.

The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the prize Friday in Oslo.

She said it was a recognition of the work of a whole movement in Iran.

Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman.