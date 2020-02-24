      Weather Alert

Jail Time For PCC Driving Instructor

Feb 24, 2020 @ 2:44pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says a Portland Community College driving instructor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing female students during lessons has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paul Douglas Burdick pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree sex abuse in January.

He had faced another 15 counts of sex abuse, which prosecutors later dismissed.

Burdick was accused of groping driving students during practice or test drives. T

he Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the abuse occurred between 2012 and 2018.

Three of the students have filed a lawsuit against him, seeking $2 million each.

TAGS
driving Instructor PCC sexual abuse
