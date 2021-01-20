Jail Drug Smuggler Arrested
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A man was arrested after corrections deputies reportedly uncovered a plot to smuggle tobacco to inmates inside the Whatcom County Jail.
Officials say the case highlights the efforts of corrections staff to limit contraband in the jail.
Forty-two-year-old Steven Lee Dodson was booked into the jail last week on suspicion of third-degree introducing contraband and driving with a suspended license.
Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
When deputies learned about the contraband smuggling plot, they monitored phone calls between an inmate and a man who was later caught outside the jail.