Jail Drug Smuggler Arrested

Jan 20, 2021 @ 10:41am

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A man was arrested after corrections deputies reportedly uncovered a plot to smuggle tobacco to inmates inside the Whatcom County Jail.

Officials say the case highlights the efforts of corrections staff to limit contraband in the jail.

Forty-two-year-old Steven Lee Dodson was booked into the jail last week on suspicion of third-degree introducing contraband and driving with a suspended license.

Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

When deputies learned about the contraband smuggling plot, they monitored phone calls between an inmate and a man who was later caught outside the jail.

