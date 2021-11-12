      Weather Alert
Jackson County Asking For $7 Million To Tackle Illegal Pot

Nov 11, 2021 @ 5:01pm

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Officials in Jackson County in southwest Oregon plan to ask the state for more than $7.2 million to help crack down on the billions of dollars worth of illegal pot grows across the Rogue Valley.

The Mail Tribune reports the money would pay for 37 new employees including Sheriff’s Office detectives, code enforcement officers and more staff for the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer says the request is what the county needs over a year to make growing illegal marijuana uncomfortable and risky for people breaking the law.

