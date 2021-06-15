Jackson County Approved For Moderate Risk, Polk Will Be Approved For Lower Risk Once 65% Threshold Reached

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown Tuesday approved Jackson County to move down to Moderate Risk on Friday.
She also said Polk County will be approved to move to Lower Risk as soon as it reaches the 65% vaccination threshold.
The county right now is at 64.24%.
So, as of Friday, 22 counties will be at Lower Risk, 5 at Moderate Risk, and 9 still at High Risk.
Polk County will soon enter Lower Risk and Jackson County will drop to Moderate Risk. We are so close to achieving a 70% statewide vaccination rate, bringing us closer to a sense of normalcy and lifting health and safety restrictions. Please get vaccinated if you haven't already.
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 15, 2021
Here’s more from the Governor’s Office:
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced updates to county risk levels under the state’s public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
Jackson County has been approved to move down from High Risk to Moderate Risk. Effective Friday, June 18, there will be 21 counties at the Lower Risk level, 5 at Moderate Risk, and 10 at the High Risk level.
In addition, Polk County has reached a 64.24% first dose adult vaccination rate, and will be approved to move to Lower Risk immediately upon achieving 65 percent. Polk County has submitted a complete vaccine equity plan to the Oregon Health Authority.
“We are incredibly close to achieving a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and lifting health and safety restrictions,” said Governor Brown. “Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. Because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated, Oregon’s case rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline.
“But, if you are not vaccinated, COVID-19 remains just as dangerous as before. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It’s never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.”
On May 11, Governor Brown announced that counties that vaccinate at least 65% of their adult residents with at least one dose and submit documentation on how they will close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts are eligible to move to the Lower Risk level. A county vaccination data dashboard is available on OHA’s website. Please note that the dashboard displays state vaccine allocations only, and does not track federally administered vaccine doses. Complete equity plans are available here.