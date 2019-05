Portland Ore – Former Portland Mayor Frank Ivancie has died at his home in California. Ivancie was 94 years old.

He joined the city council in 1966, serving as a commissioner until 1980.

Ivancie ran for mayor against Neil Goldschmidt in 1976, but lost. He ran again and won in 1980 against fellow commissioner Connie McCready, who had replaced Goldschmidt after his resignation the year before.

He lost reelection to Bud Clark in 1984.

In his later years, Ivancie retired to Southern California.