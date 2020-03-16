It’s Such A Comforting COVID-19 Mystery

By Cooper Banks
COVID-19 has the entire world uncertain about the future. No one can say they really know what will happen as humanity navigates, likely it’s worst modern-day global pandemic crisis.
Industrialized society hasn’t faced this brand of challenge in a very long time. The larger impact on industrialized society being the key factor for the world, of course.
Skeptics and “COVID Hysteria” haters are correct about one thing, for certain, we will make it through this period of uncertainty and doubt.
We most certainly will.
But it leads me to something that both skeptics and the “COVID-crazed” may agree is quite comforting.
This involves one particularly curious facet of the COVID-19 virus. As I’d mentioned before it is almost “gospel-like” in its natural goodness.
COVID-19 is not hurting children much. Kids don’t really carry it as effectively either.
All the top epidemiologists I’ve read watched and heard say they cannot, for the life of them, understand why that is the case. They say it basically makes no sense in current science. You might say it’s an “infectious disease miracle”.
It isn’t hurting children, but it is and will likely continue ravaging current generations of adults.
Hmmm. That has to mean something, doesn’t it???
The fact this virus isn’t hurting kids and no one knows why almost smacks of some kind of intelligent design. At least from where I’m sitting. I know it’s likely a preposterous delusion, but I can’t deny being compelled by the idea myself…
Why isn’t it hurting kids??
How??
Kids are usually vulnerable to this stuff, right?? Certainly no less vulnerable than adults…
I’m reminded of the ending of a Nicholas Cage Sci-Fi thriller titled “Knowing”. Granted, this is no parallel, not in the least, but I’m reminded of it.
In this scene, the world is ending, except for certain children taken away by some extraterrestrial do-gooders who think it’s time to give the human race a new start.
Now, we aren’t facing total annihilation, of course (before you hate mail me) but…you can see the idea I’m getting at.
Putting the concepts in that ending together with the current COVID-19 crisis and its inability to devastate populations of young children, I start to wonder if some higher authority has decided its time, perhaps to bring in “fresh blood” if you will.
Or then – even on the more pragmatic side of things, the logistical side, I consider another, arguably divine feature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has come to us just as the U.S. and much of the rest of the world faced a major shortage of trained doctors, nurses, and medical staff.
I suspect, because of COVID-19, humanity will get the doctors, nurses, and medical staff it needs in order to forge ahead.
I don’t know. When you zoom way out and look at it from that perspective, COVID-19 seems almost “too perfect” in a certain way.
Or I may just be going nuts 🙂
In any case – while they may be complete nonsense, those thoughts certainly give me comfort.