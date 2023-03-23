It’s Spring, But Snow Is Back In The Forecast

Portland, Ore. — While spring officially arrived earlier this week, Portland residents may not be done with winter weather just yet. According to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill, a cold front is expected to arrive on Thursday, dropping temperatures by about 20 degrees and bringing snow showers throughout the Willamette Valley on Friday and Saturday mornings.

While western winds are predicted to keep temperatures above freezing for low-elevation areas such as Portland and Salem, there is still a possibility of some snow in the air at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. However, Hill believes it is unlikely to stick.

The worst-case scenario, according to Hill, would be 1-2 inches of sticking snow if temperatures in the valley get close to freezing. Even then, the roads are likely to be mainly wet rather than icy. Additionally, any snow that manages to stick around would quickly melt with daytime temperatures in the 40s through the weekend.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation issued a news release warning of possible snow or hail that could create hazardous travel conditions in the city on Friday and Saturday mornings. The bureau expects any accumulation to melt away quickly, but drivers should still exercise caution.

Residents in higher-elevation areas, however, should prepare for periodic sticking snow from Thursday night through Sunday morning, with up to 6 inches of accumulation depending on elevation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for the Coast Range and the Cascades through Saturday morning. The Cascades are expected to see 10-20 inches of snow, with 6-12 feet in Coast Range areas above 1,000 feet and 2-6 inches at lower elevations.

Hill predicts drier weather with fewer showers on Sunday and snow levels retreating to 3,000 feet on Monday.