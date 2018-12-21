It’s On “The Twelves” Sunday Night

I’m talkin’ ball today.

And I intend to be analytical. This won’t be some flimsy “rah rah” or run-of-the-mill trash talking kind of thing.

I’ll seek to establish some measure of credibility first, of course.

So…

I wasn’t really a standout, but I played football at the collegiate level. I played on scholarship at the University of Central Missouri (Go Mules!) D2 ball. I was in the program for five years. I played for four years and I was a “first string” contributor for roughly three of those years (TE and OL).

I can claim one bit of novelty credit when it comes to football. I had the chance to play alongside a future Pro Bowler, Tennessee Titans TE Delanie Walker (#82), a real class act in today’s NFL, by the way. He was an extremely talented WR on my college team. He probably should have been playing for USC.

According to the numbers, when you are able to play at the collegiate level — D2 on up – you are essentially surrounded by members of the 90th percentile in football athletes. You are, at the very least, among the 1-in-10 best football athletes if you are not one of them yourself. It’s safe to say, in this position, you have a better understanding of what highly skilled and highly proficient football athletes look and feel like when they play.

Alright, that said. Here’s the deal.

Patrick Mahomes is a cyborg at QB for the Kansas City Chiefs, my life-long favorite team, as I’ve stated. However, this isn’t just “home cooking”, it’s just the truth. Look around at how other NFL people are reacting when they watch Mahomes play. They all either get a dumb look on their face or this weird twinkle in their eye when they talk about him. Watch David Carr as one example of what I’m talking about. This is the “dumb look” reaction.

Now watch Baltimore Ravens DB, Eric Weddle (#32). This is the “twinkle” reaction.

I’ll break it down.

Patrick Mahomes has an Intel computer chip in his head, dissecting and translating football information, in real time. He sees things other people can’t see and he rarely makes the same mistake twice. That is then connected to a mechanical marvel of a throwing arm which is then further augmented by the full body muscle memory of a baseball shortstop.

We’ll go a bit further and mention the real “scary” part of Pat’s game. He is able to look in one direction and then accurately throw the ball downfield in another direction. He is able to do that. And I’m not talking about just this one play against Baltimore.

Mahomes has been doing that against NFL defenses all season. It’s been quite a bit more subtle than the Baltimore no-look, but it’s been happening.

As I watched Pat Mahomes play this year, I realized I was looking at a quarterback who might change the way we all think about quarterbacks.

I’ll take it one more step. Mahomes is protected by a tough, smart, and athletic group of offensive linemen. He also has incredibly fast, elusive, and intelligent players to throw the ball to. Before the snap, Mahomes gets his blockers into the right blocks, he gets his receivers into the right route concepts and then executes cutting edge offensive concepts designed by a football artist in head coach Andy Reid.

Oh right, he also creates plays of his own when the play design breaks down or is well defended.

It’s just stupid, they are that good on offense for the Chiefs.

That’s just the truth.

Unfortunately, I’m not quite done. Let’s not forget to mention Chiefs DB, Eric Berry (#29). He is a cyborg too, just an older and slightly slower model than Mahomes. He is the de-facto “QB” of the Chiefs defense — and he’s back. When Berry is on the field, the Chiefs defense, while still vulnerable, is considerably better. And #29 will be on the field plenty, Sunday night.

Ok, it’s good to just get that out of the way. Seahawks fans may feel a bit hopeless if they consider only what their team’s players can do on the field against the Chiefs.

However, here’s the other deal.

Computer chips can malfunction and machines can break down.

Seattle’s army of rabid football fans, well known as “the 12’s”, are the ones who can help create the confusion and high stress needed to make this Chiefs team break down and hurt themselves.

It’s the reality of the situation. The way to beat the Chiefs – is to make the Chiefs beat the Chiefs.

So, here is my assertion. If CenturyLink and the 12’s can get crazy loud every time the Seahawks grind out a big gain on offense, every time there is an important situation on defense, and on every Seahawks touchdown or big play, the home team has a very good shot at winning this game.

If the Chiefs put the Seahawks down by two or three scores early in the game, like they’ve done to almost every opponent this season, the pressure will really mount for the 12’s. That’s when they’ll have to get even louder. Of course, the 12’s would be well advised not to forget about the end of the game. They had better have their water bottles (and beers) handy to lubricate those vocal chords and keep the noise level UP…..throughout the entire contest.

“Home field advantage” absolutely exists in the NFL and it is the one big thing Seattle Seahawks fans should keep in mind as we get through this upcoming weekend of football.

Otherwise, I can’t wait for Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Seahawks. I expect it will be a gritty, fun football game to watch and either way it goes, I know I’ll have nothing but respect for Seattle after it’s done. I expect I’ll also have great memories and experiences to share with Seattle Seahawks fans.