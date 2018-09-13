It’s OK To Pee In Public. Are You OK With That?

The state appeals court rules it is NOT a crime to pee in public in Oregon…at least not under state law. The court yesterday threw out the conviction of a man caught urinating next to a building in downtown Portland. The court said he was prosecuted under an often-used state law that should not apply to peeing in public. What do you think? Should peeing in public be against the law?

Also—see what they're doing in Paris.

