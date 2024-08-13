It’s Marionberry Season in the NW!

Flash back a few decades ago and an iconic Oregon berry didn’t even exist. The Marionberry is the product of experiments and breeding by the USDA and Oregon State University. The Marionberry hails exclusively from Oregon and is prized for its rich, complex flavor. It’s a hybrid of two other types of blackberries, the Chehalem and the Olallieberry. It is named after Marion County, Oregon, where the berry was bred and tested extensively in the mid-20th century. Scott Lukas is in charge of the Berry Program at OSU, and says there’s a lot of history behind the iconic berry. You can hear the interview here: