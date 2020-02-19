It’s Intense: The In-N-Out Vs Whataburger Debate
By Cooper Banks
It’s an intense debate on social media (my own Facebook page) so I’m sharing it here.
Who wins? Whataburger…or In-N-Out Burger?
Last year, USA Today surveyed a group of experts as part of its “10 Best” in travel and culture. Those experts voted Whataburger over In-N-Out.
I have loved fast food in my life. I’m not too proud to admit it. It’s freaking tasty. Of course, it typically isn’t healthy (at all), but dammit…healthy isn’t what fast food is for. It’s for when I just want some greasy, cheesy, melty goodness in my mouth and in my belly.
I’ve experienced all different brands of fast food in my life too.
McDonalds (duh), Burger King, Hardee’s (Carl’s Jr.), Taco Bell, Chick’Fil’A, the list goes on and on, but I must confess right here and now — I have not tried In-N-Out Burger yet.
So, I’ll tell you plainly, I am not qualified to answer the question of which burger wins.
I have had Whataburger, though and if In-N-Out is anything like Whataburger, I’m pretty sure I would have a very hard time picking a winner anyway.
You see, Texas-based Whataburger (a staple of the South in general) is the single best fast food restaurant I’ve ever experienced. They make the biggest, freshest, best fast food cheeseburgers and sandwiches I’ve ever had.
Here’s a little teaser;
So, I leave the decision to you, kind reader.
Who wins? The West Coast’s favorite burger joint…or fast food’s “pride of the South”?
Also, which locally owned Portland burger joints might compete with these two fast-food giants?