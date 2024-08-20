KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

It’s Burger Week Around Portland!

August 20, 2024 7:20AM PDT
Who’s ready for a burger?? It’s BURGER WEEK! It’s the biggest one so far, with 86 restaurants in Portland, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Vancouver, and Gresham coming up with a special burger that’s priced at 8 dollars this week.  It’s sponsored every year by the Portland Mercury, and the variety of burgers you’ll get is pretty outstanding.  The idea is to offer a special deal to get you in the door, and maybe you’ll become a frequent diner.   You can hear more about some of the delicious burgers being offered up this year here:

 

