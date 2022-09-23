It’s Alpaca Day!
If you’re ever been curious about alpacas now is your chance. This weekend is National Alpaca Farm Days. There are several alpaca farms giving free tours and doing Q&A sessions. You can see alpacas up close, tour the farms, view live demonstrations, learn about raising and breeding and even feel the alpaca fleece!
Learn more by listening here:
Country Cottage Alpaca Farm is in McMinnville has a new baby named Amber Love. She her frolicking with mom Minnie Pearl!
Stoneberg Farms in Hillsboro has a bunch of friendly suri and huacaya alpacas to see!
Tours are free but you do need to register ahead of time.
- The alpaca (Lama pacos) is a species of South American camelid mammal. It is similar to, and often confused with, the llama. They’re grazing animals from Southern Peru, Western Bolivia, Ecuador, and Northern Chile, but were introduced in the U.S in the 1990’s. They were bred for were bred for their fiber. Alpaca fiber is similar to sheep’s wool, and can be used by people allergic to wool.