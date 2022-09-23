KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

It’s Alpaca Day!

September 23, 2022 11:39AM PDT
If you’re ever been curious about alpacas now is your chance.   This weekend is National Alpaca Farm Days.   There are several alpaca farms giving free tours and doing Q&A sessions.   You can see alpacas up close, tour the farms, view live demonstrations, learn about raising and breeding and even feel the alpaca fleece!

Country Cottage Alpaca Farm is in McMinnville has a new baby named Amber Love.  She her frolicking with mom Minnie Pearl!

Stoneberg Farms in Hillsboro has a bunch of friendly suri and huacaya alpacas to see!

Tours are free but you do need to register ahead of time.

