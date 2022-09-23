It’s Alpaca Day!

If you’re ever been curious about alpacas now is your chance. This weekend is National Alpaca Farm Days. There are several alpaca farms giving free tours and doing Q&A sessions. You can see alpacas up close, tour the farms, view live demonstrations, learn about raising and breeding and even feel the alpaca fleece!

Learn more by listening here:

Country Cottage Alpaca Farm is in McMinnville has a new baby named Amber Love. She her frolicking with mom Minnie Pearl!

Stoneberg Farms in Hillsboro has a bunch of friendly suri and huacaya alpacas to see!

Tours are free but you do need to register ahead of time.