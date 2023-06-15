KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

It’s All About Soccer Overseas !

June 15, 2023 6:54AM PDT
Photo by Mike Egan

People travel for different reasons, and for many, it’s based on sports. Last week we talked to our co-worker Josh about his trip with his buddies to catch as many
soccer matches overseas as possible, and this week we hear from Regional Sales Manager Mike Egan, who also went to Europe to see teams play. He says it’s a lot different
there. Fans are sometimes extremely passionate about the match, and when they go to see it live, they’re all about the game!

Hear Mike’s story here:

Photo by Mike Egan
Photo by Mike Egan

