It’s A Party……At A Plane…..That’s A House

They call it “Turbulence”. It will be about a thousand party-goers gathered together where man has set up an old Boeing 727 as his residence near Hillsboro, Ore.

I saw this and right away I wanted to know more about it.

If you didn’t know (because I didn’t), there’s this guy named Bruce Campbell who bought an old Boeing 727 and plopped it on a big lot off NW Laurel Rd. That’s just outside Hillsboro.

Around the time he brought in the plane, he also planted a veritable forest on the property, trees which are now fully grown.

Check it out!

Again, Mr. Campbell actually LIVES in this plane. So there’s that.

Now — there is a huge party planned to take place at this plane/house. They are calling it “Turbulence”.

Our friends with Murderboat Productions put it together. Founder Shawn MacArthur tells me that he went and visited Mr. Campbell, saw the plane, saw the space, saw a SMALL event, and decided it was the perfect place to bring a Burning Man-like dance music and arts festival.

MacArthur says there will be live DJ’s set up on the wings of the plane and in the woods will be a wide variety of different art displays and hangouts.

It’s not quite a festival because there will be no overnight camping, but the event stretches over Friday night and ALL of Saturday, Sept. 7th and 8th. There are roughly 1,000 people going.

It IS important to mention that this event is SOLD OUT — so — most of us will have to observe it from a distance. I asked MacArthur whether there are plans for a second plane party in the future. He says he hasn’t had that conversation with Mr. Campbell or the neighbors yet.