Italy Passes China In Coronavirus-Related Deaths
MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 19: Professor MariaPia Pedeferri, Head of Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering 'Giulio Natta' (1R), loos on as a PhD student pours ethanol inside the Department laboratory at Politecnico di Milano on March 19, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Following the national shortage of hand sanitiser products due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Italy's largest technical university the Politecnico di Milano has started producing hand sanitiser to be delivered to the Protezione Civile, the Italian body dealing with the management of emergency events. The Italian government continues to enforce the nationwide lockdown measures to control the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
ROME — Italy has become the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, surpassing China by registering 3,405 dead.
Italy reached the gruesome milestone on the same day the epicenter of the pandemic, Wuhan, China, recorded no new infections. Overall, China on Thursday counted 3,249 dead, 156 fewer than Italy, according to the Johns Hopkins University virus map.
Both Italy’s death toll and its new infections shot up again, adding 427 more dead and 5,322 more infections. Overall, Italy has recorded 41,035 infections, more than half of the world’s positive cases.
Italy’s health care system has been overwhelmed by the virus, and on Thursday a visiting Chinese Red Cross team criticized the failure of Italians to fully quarantine and take the national lockdown seriously.