Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

It Seems We Keep Reaching New Political Lows

May 1, 2020 @ 12:10pm

By Cooper Banks

I’ve seen too much of it and it’s…weird and sad.  So many people on social media debating back and forth about President Trump’s “grab ’em by the…” moment and the more recent sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.

It is so sad to see where the debate stands right now over the two likely contenders for President of the United States.

People are basically debating which man is “less rapey”.

That’s where we are.

I guess that’s all I wanted to write today.

