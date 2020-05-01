It Seems We Keep Reaching New Political Lows
By Cooper Banks
I’ve seen too much of it and it’s…weird and sad. So many people on social media debating back and forth about President Trump’s “grab ’em by the…” moment and the more recent sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.
It is so sad to see where the debate stands right now over the two likely contenders for President of the United States.
People are basically debating which man is “less rapey”.
That’s where we are.
I guess that’s all I wanted to write today.