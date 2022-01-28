It May Not Be Titled ‘Critical Race Theory’ But The Lesson Is Still Being Taught

School districts keep telling concerned parents that ‘Critical Race Theory’ isn’t being taught to students but if you look hard enough, it is. For example, a presentation from Portland’s Grant High School about racism recently drew criticism for going too far, with some saying it is an effort to bridge a racial divide within the school. The student-led activity is called ‘Race Forward,’ which tells students to ‘acknowledge your privilege’. For more information, Lars speaks with Nicole Neily, the founder and president of Parents Defending Education.
