It Appears June 30th With Come Before Oregon Reaches 70 Percent Vaccination Threshold

PORTLAND, Ore. – It appears June 30th will come before Oregon hits the 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination threshold.
That’s because the Oregon Health Authority reports Tuesday that the state is still 19,083 first doses away from the Governor’s goal.
The OHA also reports 230 new cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (25), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (23), Multnomah (31), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,764th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,765th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on June 24 and died on June 26 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,766th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,767th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 19 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,768th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,769th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25, 2020 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,770th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 2 and died on Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
149 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 11 fewer than yesterday.
35 patients are in the ICU.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/uj01jsSp9i
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 29, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/uj01jsSp9i
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 29, 2021