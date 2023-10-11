Israel Responds To Hezbollah Attack From Lebanon

Israeli forces have launched rockets into southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah forces in response to the terror group’s firing of anti-tank missiles across the border, initially hitting Israeli soldiers.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, confirmed that the Israeli army shelled the Lebanese border town of Duhaira and the surrounding area from which the missile attack originated. Additionally, Israel is actively engaged in a secondary front along its northern border with Hezbollah in Lebanon. This comes in addition to the counteroffensive the IDF is conducting in the Gaza Strip.

Conricus stated, “We have deployed tens of thousands of additional units along the northern border, including infantry, special forces, armored forces, artillery, air forces, and additional assets, including intelligence and logistics.” He emphasized that the message to Hezbollah is clear: “If they try to attack, we are ready and vigilant on our border.”

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shi’a militia group based in Lebanon and designated as a foreign terrorist group by the U.S. State Department, is separate from Hamas, another U.S. State-designated terror group based in Gaza. While Hezbollah has endorsed the Hamas attacks on Israel, it has not officially joined the conflict.

The Israeli reinforcements were sent to the Israel-Lebanon border following Hezbollah’s firing of anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military position in the northern border town of Aramsha.

Hezbollah claimed that their attack led to a “large number” of wounded and some killed Israeli troops. However, specific casualty figures were not provided. Hezbollah’s attack was in response to Israeli shelling on Sunday, which resulted in the death of three Hezbollah militants. Hezbollah also attempted to invade the border, as reported by the IDF.

According to Conricus, there have been instances of Islamic Jihad terrorists attempting to infiltrate Israel, but these attempts were successfully thwarted by the IDF, albeit with casualties.

Furthermore, Israel detected rockets being fired from Syria, prompting a response from the IDF. Conricus did not specify whether these rockets were fired by Hezbollah, a Syrian militant group, or another faction. The IDF returned fire, targeting the location from which the rockets were launched.

Conricus noted a significant increase in the death toll, which now stands at 1,200 Israelis, with the majority being civilians. This increase is not due to new fighting but rather because the IDF has been able to comb through areas that Hamas had invaded on Saturday, discovering bodies in various communities where Hamas had conducted attacks and massacres.