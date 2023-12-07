Island Hopping is Something Everyone Should Have on the Bucket List
First cruise. First trip to Hawaii. I’m sold! My aunt Juanell told me she wanted to go on an adventure so my sisters and cousins and I joined her for a post-Thanksgiving cruise on Norwegian. I wasn’t sure I would like it, but like most people who go on a cruise, I’m already thinking about the next one. The staff on the ship was great, the scenery was outstanding and we had a lot of fun! I talked to a lot of people who are travel bugs. You can hear their stories here:
Hawaii is amazing, but after talking to people who have done a lot of cruising, there are even better adventures waiting. They seemed to love the Greek Isles, and the Spain, Portugal, and Morrocco trips a lot. Sign me up!
Veronica Carter, Virginia Carter, Tara Spearman, Kelly Dendy, Randy Lunsford and
Valerie Carter. Photo by Veronica Carter