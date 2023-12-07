KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Island Hopping is Something Everyone Should Have on the Bucket List

December 7, 2023 7:01AM PST
Photo by Veronica Carter

First cruise.  First trip to Hawaii.  I’m sold!    My aunt Juanell told me she wanted to go on an adventure so my sisters and cousins and I joined her for a post-Thanksgiving cruise on Norwegian.   I wasn’t sure I would like it, but like most people who go on a cruise, I’m already thinking about the next one.   The staff on the ship was great, the scenery was outstanding and we had a lot of fun!   I talked to a lot of people who are travel bugs.   You can hear their stories here:

 

Hawaii is amazing, but after talking to people who have done a lot of cruising, there are even better adventures waiting.   They seemed to love the Greek Isles, and the Spain, Portugal, and Morrocco trips a lot.   Sign me up!

Kelly Dendy, Randy Lunsford and Valerie Carter having fun on board!   Photo by Veronica Carter
Juanell and Mickey Lunsford on the bus to see Waimea Canyon State Park (Hawaii’s “Grand Canyon”). Photo by Veronica Carter
Tara Spearman, Randy Lunsford, Melanie Higgins, Kelly Dendy, Virginia Carter.  Photo by Veronica Carter
Waiting for the sun to rise on the ship deck.  Photo by Veronica Carter

Veronica Carter, Virginia Carter, Tara Spearman, Kelly Dendy, Randy Lunsford and
Valerie Carter.  Photo by Veronica Carter

Photo by Veronica Carter

 

