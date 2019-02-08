Is Your Car Ready?

I asked my friend what she had in her car to prep for the snow. She said “gum” and we both just started laughing. All kidding aside, now that the weather is coming, we thought we’d give you a little advice on how to get your car ready. You still have today to tackle things before the storm comes.

Inflate your tires Make sure you have chains Fill your gas tank Make sure you have warm clothes and boots in your car.

What’s in your car? Are you ready?

Here are some more tips for you below. Be safe, please. Keep it on FM NEWS 101 for all the latest updates.