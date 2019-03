Twitter admitted on Monday to “removing” a post from Federalist co-founder Sean Davis, but the journalist claims the platform actually shadowbanned, or hid the content from other users. Lars speaks with James O’Keefe on the political stance Twitter could be taking. Listen below.

RELATED CONTENT

Should we ban watching gun videos from our public libraries?

Have scientists discovered a solution for removing CO2 from the air?

What should we expect from New Zealand gun owners who are having their guns taken by the government?

What is the current administration doing that’s helpful to Native Americans?

What can we expect from the economic policies of the 2020 Presidential candidates?

Are Oregon Democrats working for the unions?