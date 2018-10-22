Is This Just Tempting Fate??

They’re calling it “Titanic II”. It’s a throwback to the original Titanic all the way down to the interior decorations and the route it traveled!

I read some of the details and it just gave me the willies.

They’re going to build this massive ship between now and 2022 in China. Then it’s going to set off for England. After that, it will make the EXACT same journey between Southampton and New York City that ended SO well in 1912 (that is sarcasm, by the way).

The “Titanic II” will carry roughly the same number of passengers as the original, 2,400

If you consider how much of the polar ice caps are melting and thus, moving into the North Atlantic — I can’t imagine this journey will be any less perilous.

Alas, we can all be comforted knowing that THIS Titanic will have modern navigational technology as well as a full compliment of lifeboats.

Phew…..