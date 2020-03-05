Is There A Silver Lining To Coronavirus?
I want to start by saying I am, in no way, making light of this viral outbreak. It is unsettling, scary and still a bit of a mystery.
However, there are good things that come out of tragedy. Even Mr Rogers said when something bad happens, look to the people who step into help. There is good even around the bad.
I say this because I’ve noticed some good things in the wake of this outbreak:
- People are being told repeatedly to wash their hands (and even how to properly wash their hands–20 seconds) and they’re actually doing it.
- We’ve learned how to make our hand sanitizer.
- Covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze is a constant reminder on media outlets.
- Employers are reminded they should encourage sick employees to stay home, not shame them for doing so.
- More money is being allocated to the CDC and other groups whose mission it is to keep us healthy.
- Airlines are cleaning planes more thoroughly.
- Bars and restaurants are cleaning more thoroughly too.
- People are buying up two weeks of groceries, medicine, toilet paper, and other things in case they are in quarantine. Coronavirus has inspired them but, this is the same thing Oregon has tried to ask of all of us in case of a Cascadia Quake. Either way, it’s getting done.
- Finally, when we are out of the woods and the fear as been diminished, I had one coworker say at that time, a trip on a cruise ship or airplane may be “next to nothin.” Food for thought.