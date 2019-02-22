Is the World Trade Organization scamming America?

The World Trade Organization (WTO): “(I)s the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations.” As with nigh all global organizations – much of what the WTO does is unfairly tilted against the United States. The WTOs anti-Americanism is oft embodied in how the organization gives favorable trade designations to other nations – who don’t or shouldn’t qualify for said favorable trade designations. Lars speaks with Seton Motley – President of Less Government to talk on this topic. Listen below.

