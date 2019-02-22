Is the World Trade Organization scamming America?
By
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 10:37 AM

The World Trade Organization (WTO): “(I)s the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations.” As with nigh all global organizations – much of what the WTO does is unfairly tilted against the United States. The WTOs anti-Americanism is oft embodied in how the organization gives favorable trade designations to other nations – who don’t or shouldn’t qualify for said favorable trade designations. Lars speaks with Seton Motley – President of Less Government to talk on this topic. Listen below.

The post Is the World Trade Organization scamming America? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Should the feds limit states ability of civil forfeiture? Should the police destroy or resell seized guns? Should President Trump be worried about being booted from office? Is Oregon stripping citizens of their rights to firearms? Should wealthy taxpayers have to pay for your childcare? How can we better protect our kids in school?
Comments