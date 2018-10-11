Is The Violent Liberal Mob Rule Protesters Anything Like The Tea Party?
By Carl Sundberg
Oct 11, 2018 @ 11:49 AM

Jenny Beth Martin is the co-founder of Tea Party Patriots and she joined Lars to discuss the contrasts between left-wing protests and the Tea Party. The Tea Party, founded after the election of Barack Obama in 2008, has been repeatedly smeared by left-leaning news outlets as the moral equivalent to the violent protest groups that align themselves on the left. After nearly a decade of conservative, free market activism, the question still arises: Is the Tea Party the right-wing equivalent to ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street style demonstrations?

Comments