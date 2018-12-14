Is the story Michael Cohen is selling one worth buying?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 1:18 PM

Michael Cohen states, ‘I took a path of darkness instead of light’, President’s former lawyer Michael Cohen tearfully lays the blame for his fraud and lies on ‘blind loyalty’ to cover up the ‘dirty deeds’ of Trump, as he is jailed for three years. Lars speaks with Megan Barth-founder and proprietor of ReaganBabe.com, founder of Red Wave America PAC and Co-Chair of the Media Equality Project to answer this.

The post Is the story Michael Cohen is selling one worth buying? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Donate Today to the Union Gospel Mission, Call 1-(888) 955-9557 Should the US try to overthrow the leader of Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi death? Support Lucy Quinn’s Cancer Treatment Democrats say Birthright Citizenship is against the constitution, is it because they’re reading the constitution wrong? Would you make your kid walk to school if she’s kicked off the bus for bullying? What kind of impact will Facebook’s change of policy have on its competitors?
Comments