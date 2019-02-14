Is the push to make America green just really a mask for communist red?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, has released her Green New Deal plan to the nation — and to great applause from the Democratic Party. It doesn’t just include a saving the planet deal but includes a whole “social justice” agenda that includes everything from Medicare for All, to a guaranteed job for all Americans, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, and even regulations on how often you will be able to drive your car and fly in an airplane. Lars speaks with Steve Moore -Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Project for Economic Growth at The Heritage Foundation, to speak on this topic. Listen below.

