Is the mainstream media hiding Creepy Uncle Joe Biden’s mistakes?
By
|
Apr 24, 2019 @ 11:20 AM

Social media makes everyone aware of Donald Trump’s mistakes and mishaps but do they give Uncle Joe the same amount of criticism?  Some would say yes some would say no.  According to Geoff Dickens, Deputy Research Director at the Media Research Center, “from insensitively telling a wheelchair-bound state senator to “Stand up!,” to not recognizing how many letters there are in the word “jobs,” and offensively using the anti-Semitic term “Shylocks,” the media have turned a blind eye to many, many gaffes.”

