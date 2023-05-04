Is the Left Plotting a Hostile Takeover of SCOTUS?

The Senate Judiciary Committee convened a hearing on Supreme Court ethics reform on Tuesday, amidst mounting concerns over the business dealings of several justices. Despite U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts’ refusal to testify, the committee proceeded with hearings featuring ethical experts, as Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii emphasized the importance of a code of ethics for the Supreme Court. ProPublica’s investigation had earlier revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas had failed to disclose luxury vacations paid for by a wealthy Republican donor, who had also purchased real estate from him in Georgia over a period of two decades. For more information, Lars speaks with Tom Jipping, a Deputy Director of the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and a Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation.