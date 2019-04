Lars and James Rosen, a National Investigative Reporter with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, discuss Obama’s Iran Nuclear deal. James Rosen dissects Obama and his administration and how Trump is handling the situation currently. Listen below for more.

