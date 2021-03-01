Is The Democrat’s New “For The People Act” Really For The People?
H.R. 1 and S. 1, better known as the “For the People Act,” would impose sweeping new restrictions on speech about campaigns and public affairs. The bill would impose some awful restrictions on Americans and groups of Americans to discuss the policy issues of the day with elected officials and the public.
To discuss this destructive piece of legislation, Lars spoke with David Keating, the president of the Institute for Free Speech.
Listen Below:
