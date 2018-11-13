Is Someone Feeding Coyote In SW Portland?

Portland, Or. – Oregon Fish and Wildlife says it doesn’t plan to trap or track a coyote that bit a 7 year old girl in SW Portland earlier this month. It tells the Portland Tribune it doesn’t have the authority to shoot the animal inside Portland city limits and it can’t go on private property without getting each owner’s okay. It also says it’s a long shot that they would actually catch the one that bit the girl. An 8 year old girl in the same area was scratched by a young coyote last month.

ODFW says it could be that someone is feeding the coyote or that its getting into pet food or someone’s garbage. The agency’s Michelle Dennehy says their best chance to get the coyote is if it does it again and that person calls 9-1-1. She says the only other report of a coyote attack she is aware of was six years ago at Nehalem Bay State Park.