Is President Trump’s Upcoming Executive Order To Stop Birthright Citizenship Unconstitutional?

Hogan Gidley is the White House Deputy Press Secretary

Kevin Gutzman is an American constitutional scholar, professor of History at Western Connecticut State University and NYT bestselling author most recently of, “Thomas Jefferson – Revolutionary: A Radical’s Struggle To Remake America”

Michael Anton is a politics lecturer and research fellow at Hillsdale College Kirby Center and former National Security Council adviser for President Trump

Dinesh D’Souza is a best-selling author and Filmmaker of several documentaries including the most recent “Death of a Nation”

America is the only country in the world you’d want to live in that grants citizenship if you are born here. But it’s been misused for more than 100 years. Here’s why: the 14th Amendment in the constitution says you get citizenship when you’re born here if you are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. Green Card aliens meet that definition. Illegal aliens do not. For 20 years I’ve been arguing that this needs to be challenged in court but it never has been, until this morning. President Trump says he will sign an executive order that changes, not the constitution, but the DOJ’s interpretation of it. Right now, the best retirement plan any foreign national can get is to come to America already pregnant, birth a baby and return home. 20 years from now, your freshly minted American citizen can come to America as the anchor and then pull in mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, sisters, brothers…well you get the idea. So called chain migration often means up to nine family members come in for every anchor baby. All because no one today is paying attention to the intent and words of those who wrote the 14th Amendment. Donald Trump’s order will be challenged in Court and we’ll finally get the right legal interpretation.

