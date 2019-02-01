Is Oregon’s marijuana industry failing to live up to their promises?

Oregon’s marijuana program has failed to keep up with mandatory inspections, its weak testing system threatens to expose consumers to contaminants and regulators haven’t done enough to address black market diversion, according to an unsparing new audit the Secretary of State released Wednesday. Lars speaks with Bernie Giusto – retired Multnomah County Sheriff on this topic. Listen below.

