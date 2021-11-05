      Weather Alert

Is October’s jobs report a fluke or are we finally bouncing back?

Nov 5, 2021 @ 4:41pm

The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday payrolls rose 531,000 last month after rising 383,000 in September while the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent, reaching its lowest level since February. Does October’s jobs report prove we’re bouncing back from covid or is it just a fluke? For more information, Lars speaks with Michael Farren, an economist with The Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

The post Is October’s jobs report a fluke or are we finally bouncing back? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Say Goodbye To Lloyd Center
Father Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Child Appears In Court
Five Fatal Crashes On Oregon Roads This Weekend
Arrest Made After Married Couple Found Dead
City Of The Dalles Trying To Keep Google's Water Use A Secret
Connect With Us Listen To Us On