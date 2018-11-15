Michael Avenatti was arrested Wednesday for alleged domestic abuse charges. He denied these charges, saying “I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman.” Because of the fallout from these accusations, Avenatti’s client, Stormy Daniels, has stated that she’ll find a new lawyer to represent her if the accusations are true.

To discuss the aftermath of the Avenatti accusations is Bernie Giusto. Giusto is a retired Multnomah County Sheriff.

The post Is Michael Avenatti Done When It Comes To A 2020 Presidential Run? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.