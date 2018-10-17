Is Mayor Wheeler’s Crackdown Plan Constitutional?

Portland, Oregon – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed ordinance to place restrictions on protests held in the city is not sitting well with everybody. Wheeler said he wants to crack down on “street brawls” and violence in Portland, after opposing political groups starting fighting again during a demonstration in Downtown Portland. On Monday, the Mayor said he would introduce an ordinance to place restrictions on protests held in the city. Many believe the Mayor’s intentions are good, but they wonder, why introduce a new law designed to prevent violence, when there are laws already set up to do just that? The ACLU and others tell KGW they question if the ordinance would violate the constitution, and that the ordinance will likely get challenged in court. A City Council vote on the emergency ordinance won’t happen for at least a couple more weeks.

Yesterday, Portland Police had to clarify a misstatement that Mayor Wheeler told during his news conference Monday. Read more on that here:

Shortly after that update from police, Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson held his own news conference calling on Patriot Prayer and Antifa to put their differences aside and come together in an effort to recall Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. Gibson spoke to the media in Vancouver Tuesday afternoon said Wheeler is also trying to squash first amendment rights for both his group and Antifa. Gibson, who is from Washington State, was asked why he’s so vested in this even though you don’t live in Portland. His answer was because he is invested in what he believes is right and wrong.

