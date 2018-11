Dr. Kevin Sabet talked with Lars about the new study from the Centennial Institute, where it details the relationship between the legalization of marijuana with the use of tax revenue.

Dr. Sabet is the President and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana and author of “Reefer Sanity: Seven Great Myths About Marijuana.”

